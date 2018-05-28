Health is a hot topic in the race for California insurance commissioner, but power is limited

The four candidates vying in the June 5 primary to replace Jones – who is running for attorney general — will no doubt follow his lead in making use of the soap box the commissioner's office provides. Three of the four are ardent supporters of a statewide single-payer healthcare system, which would replace the current patchwork of private and public funding with a system in which care is paid for and overseen by the state government. And they would use the office to promote it.