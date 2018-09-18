Adam Carolla seeks $3.4 million for updated home in La Cañada Flintridge

Comedian and television personality Adam Carolla is looking to catch an offer for his La Cañada Flintridge home. He’s put the Midcentury Modern-style spread on the market for $3.395 million.
Carolla, who previously hosted the show “Catch a Contractor” on Spike, renovated the 1963-built home after purchasing it three years ago to bring it into the modern day.
Terrazzo and hardwood floors and a new-look chef’s kitchen painted a powder blue are among updates of note. A terrace/deck in the backyard was replaced with stairs that lead down to a new saltwater pool and spa.
The 3,980 square feet of white-walled living space also holds a vaulted-ceiling living room, a family room, five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The master suite, which has a walk-in closet/dressing room, has been sound-proofed.
Patios, mature trees and an artificial turf lawn surround the pool in the backyard. A surround-sound system has been added for outdoor living and entertaining.
Kathy Seuylemezian of Coldwell Banker holds the listing.
Carolla, 54, gained fame as co-host of the radio show “Love Line” and has hosted the popular daily podcast series "The Adam Carolla Show" since 2009. Among the actor-producer-writer's credits include "The Man Show" (1999-2004), "Crank Yankers" (2002-07) and "Family Guy" (2000-14).