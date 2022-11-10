Ryan Seacrest sells Beverly Hills home for $51 million — a deep discount

Ryan Seacrest has finally sold his Beverly Hills home for $51 million after two years on the market — a far cry from the $85 million he wanted in 2020.

The deal marks a 40% discount from Seacrest’s original price tag, but the TV host still managed a profit on the property. Records show he bought it from Ellen DeGeneres for $36.5 million in 2012.

However, the profit margins don’t factor in the money Seacrest spent upgrading the estate. Listing photos show he touched up the living spaces during his stay and added amenities such as a media room and massage room.

Sprawled across nearly three acres overlooking the city, the secluded compound offers a world of its own with a main house, two guesthouses, a pool house, swimming pool and gym all surrounded by gardens, lawns, statues and a koi pond. There’s also an underground garage beneath the estate.

Wrapped in ivy and glass, the main residence spans a single story with four bedrooms and six bathrooms in 9,200 square feet. Whitewashed beams hang above the common rooms, and the primary suite adds a sky-lighted bathroom and private patio.

The $51-million deal ranks as the second-priciest sale in the 90210 ZIP Code this year behind Adele’s, who paid $58 million for Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Park mega-mansion in February.

The prized ZIP Code has seen more action at the top of the market in 2022 than in years past, with eight sales north of $30 million this year compared with six in 2021 and four in 2020, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Kurt Rapport of Westside Estate Agency handled both ends of the deal.

Seacrest, 47, is best known as the host of the singing competition show “American Idol.” He also co-hosts the morning talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and hosts the radio shows “American Top 40” and “On Air With Ryan Seacrest.”