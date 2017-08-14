Actor Adam Sinclair poured on the charm and raked in the dough in Culver City

Adam Sinclair of “Rizzoli and Isles” has sold a character-filled duplex in Culver City for $1.689 million. The units had been listed for sale at $1.898 million. He bought them in 2006 for $920,000.

Built in 1925 and set behind hedges, the Spanish-style main house has arched doorways, a tile roof and double-hung windows in keeping with the original style.

Updates include a hip kitchen with a farmhouse sink, custom cabinets and space-saving features such as ladder shelving.

The Culver City duplex, built in the 1920s, was featured in the video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops." (Redfin) (Redfin)

Within the 1,562 square feet of living space is a living room with a fireplace, three bedrooms and one bathroom. The second unit has another bedroom and bathroom.

The two-car garage has been converted to an entertainment area with beamed ceilings and barn-style doors.

Fruit trees, palms and camellia plants complete the grounds.

Sinclair, 40, is writing and producing a television series based on his experiences living in the neighborhood. The actor’s credits include the film “Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj” (2006) and the TV series “24: Live Another Day.” He will be in “The Vicar’s Wife,” due out later this year.

Isabel Velez of Redfin was the listing agent. Grace Huang of Grace Huang Magnolia Group represented the buyer.

