NBA basketball’s Al Harrington swaps spots in Calabasas

Following the sale of his Calabasas home with a basketball court to radio broadcaster Eddie "Piolín" Sotelo, longtime NBA player Al Harrington has settled into a new place just a few miles up the road.
The Mediterranean estate, for which he paid $3.8 million, offers a little more privacy. It’s set at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers sweeping views of Ahmanson Ranch from a spacious backyard.
In the touched-up interior, wood finishes complement wide-plank floors in the living room, while splashes of red spice up the center-island kitchen and dining room areas.
The 6,700-square-foot floor plan also holds seven bedrooms and 6.25 bathrooms. There’s a sitting room and fireplace in the master suite, which opens to a balcony that spans the home’s backside.
Below, a pool, spa and basketball court are surrounded by lawn. Under a covered patio, there’s an outdoor kitchen and fireplace.
Harrington’s 16-year career included stops with the Pacers, Hawks, Warriors, Knicks, Nuggets, Magic and Wizards. After retiring, he founded Viola Extracts, a medical marijuana company named after his grandmother.
He sold his previous home to Sotelo in April for $4.62 million.
Dana Olmes and Peter Radd of Compass held the listing. Howard Zuckerman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represented Harrington.