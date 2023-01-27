Albert Pujols is listing his Irvine mansion for $9.98 million

MLB legend Albert Pujols is moving on after his retirement, putting his longtime mansion in Irvine on the market for $9.98 million.

Interested buyers will need to wait a couple weeks before submitting an offer. The property is marked “Coming Soon” on Redfin and will officially surface for sale on Feb. 9.

Pujols, who retired in 2022 after a record-setting career during which he eclipsed the 700 home run mark — one of four players ever to so — picked up the property for $5.55 million in 2012 just a few months after signing a 10-year deal with the Angels. It sits about 18 miles from Angel Stadium in the guard-gated Shady Canyon neighborhood.

He spruced up the place during his stay, modernizing the living spaces and decking out the swimming pool with a waterfall, grotto, slide and spa. Two balconies and a pair of column-lined decks overlook the space from above.

1 / 6 The entry. (Marshall Adams Media) 2 / 6 The bedroom. (Marshall Adams Media) 3 / 6 The fire pit. (Marshall Adams Media) 4 / 6 The pool. (Marshall Adams Media) 5 / 6 Aerial view of the home. (Marshall Adams Media) 6 / 6 The four-story home. (Marshall Adams Media)

Spanning half an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac, the Mediterranean-style showplace is perched on a hill with sweeping views of the neighborhoods below. A landscaped courtyard marks the entry, leading into modern spaces marked by hardwood and tile.

A sweeping staircase navigates the four-story floor plan complete with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms across 9,239 square feet. The basement adds a movie theater, wet bar and meditation room.

Charisse Okamoto and Carrie Hale of Caliber Real Estate Group hold the listing.

At $9.98 million, it’s currently the most expensive home up for grabs in Irvine, but the price point is nothing new. The city has seen an increasing number of $10-million sales in recent years with two such sales in 2021 and six last year.

Pujols spent 22 seasons in the MLB including stints with the Cardinals, Angels and Dodgers. Nicknamed “The Machine,” he’s considered one of the greatest hitters of all time for his combination of contact and power.

It’s not the first time he’s tried to sell the home. Records show he listed it for $7.75 million in 2016 but couldn’t find a buyer.