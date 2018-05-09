Former SAG President Alan Rosenberg’s Santa Monica casa sells for over the asking price

A Spanish abode owned by actor and former SAG President Alan Rosenberg has sold in Santa Monica for $4.532 million, a $37,000 uptick from the asking price.
Built in 1928, the updated estate keeps in touch with its origins. Arched doorways and wrought-iron rails fill the foyer. Custom tile is found inside and outside the house, accenting the bathrooms and kitchen and also lining the swimming pool and spa outside.
The center-island kitchen offers window-bench seating, and built-ins touch up the living room, family room and bedrooms, of which there are four. Hardwood floors and a bright color palette bring the 3,500-square-foot floor plan into the modern day.
Outside, lush landscaping surrounds a courtyard with a fountain. The adjacent garage has been converted into a pool house. A guest bedroom sits above.
John Hathorn of Pacific Union International held the listing. Elizabeth Puro of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.
Rosenberg, 67, became the 24th president of the Screen Actors Guild in 2005 and served until 2009. The New Jersey native has appeared in "ER," "Chicago Hope" and "CSI," and more recently had a recurring role in the Showtime series "Shameless."
