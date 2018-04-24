Aldon Smith’s Bay Area home returns to market at $2.5 million

The San Jose home of Aldon Smith, the troubled former linebacker for the 49ers and Raiders, is back on the market for $2.5 million.
The gated estate, which sits on close to 10 acres, was listed for sale three years ago for about $3 million. Smith bought the property in 2012, following his rookie season, for $1.75 million, public records show.
Built in 2007, the contemporary-style house has more than 6,400 square feet of finished space that includes a movie theater with a bar, an office, six bedrooms and five bathrooms. There are three fireplaces including ones in the family room and master suite.
Outside, the fenced property holds a swimming pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen and bench seating with mounted televisions. Views from the property take in the surrounding hillside and city lights.
Smith, a former first-round draft pick, last played for Oakland in 2015, when he appeared in nine games. The 28-year-old, once considered a rising defensive star, recorded 44 sacks in his first three NFL seasons.
He was suspended by the NFL three years ago following numerous brushes with the law, and has not yet been reinstated.
Armando Navas of Century 21 Cornerstone holds the listing.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: