Amazon’s Alexa makes her way into new Malibu condo complex

Is there a rivalry brewing in smart-home development?

Following news of Apple teaming up with Brookfield Residential to outfit 66 new homes with HomeKit, a Siri-compatible smart-home system, Pacific Eagle and Amazon have made an alliance of their own.

The home builder recently unveiled its new Cavalleri complex, formerly the Villa Malibu apartment community, in Malibu. In addition to European Oak hardwood floors and gas fireplaces, each of the 68 luxury condos comes equipped with smart-home technology and Alexa integration.

Alexa, Amazon’s personal assistant software, is compatible with each condo’s appliances, blinds, lights and more.

If a resident says, “Alexa, show me the ocean,” the blinds will open up to a view of the coast, and users can customize their own controls for the “smart” elements of the condo.

An Alexa-compatible smart-home system comes standard at the Cavalleri, a new 68-condo complex in Malibu. (Pacific Eagle) (Pacific Eagle)

Each unit also has a Nest thermostat that uses Wi-Fi to connect to a phone or laptop. The learning thermostat figures out the user’s schedule and adjusts the temperature accordingly.

Floor plans range from around 1,500 to 2,200 square feet and have either two or three bedrooms. Prices range between $1 million to $2 million, with some units, such as the penthouse suites, exceeding $2 million.

Master bedrooms lead out onto a terrace, while the bathrooms feature porcelain floors and freestanding tubs. Oak cabinets and white quartz countertops highlight the kitchen.

As smart-home developments become more commonplace, Apple and Amazon have been quick to partner up with developers. Siri and Alexa have found places to stay; looking at you next, Cortana.

