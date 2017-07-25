'Feud' star Alfred Molina snaps up view-house in La Cañada Flintridge

Veteran television and film actor Alfred Molina and screenwriter-director Jennifer Lee have bought a home in La Cañada Flintridge for $2.75 million.

Set on a corner lot, the ranch-style house was taken down to the studs a year ago and expanded to more than 3,400 square feet of living space. Features include vaulted and beamed ceilings, an eat-in kitchen and a two-way fireplace in the family and living rooms. Walls of windows bring sweeping city-light and mountain views inside.

"Feud's" Alfred Molina talks about the FX series' welcoming atmosphere; his character, director Robert Aldrich; and more. "Feud's" Alfred Molina talks about the FX series' welcoming atmosphere; his character, director Robert Aldrich; and more. See more videos

Including a two-story guest house, there are four bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms. The master suite is equipped with a pair of walk-in closets.

Ample decking and patio space, a brick fireplace, fruit trees and lawn make up the one-third-acre of grounds. An attached two-car garage sits off the front of the 1950s home.

The property came to market in March for $2.865 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Samuel Buchanan of B & B Properties was the listing agent. Jacqueline Fiske of Compass represented the buyers.

Molina, 64, has film credits that include “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981), “Chocolat” (2000) and “Spider-Man 2” (2004). More recently he has had recurring roles on the TV shows “Angie Tribeca” and “Feud.”

Lee won an Academy Award for her work on the Disney animated film “Frozen” (2013). The movies “Wreck-It Ralph” (2012) and “Zootopia” are among her other credits.

