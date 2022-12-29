Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills mansion sells for $14 million

Vin Scully’s longtime home — a French chateau-style estate in Hidden Hills dubbed “Home Plate” — just sold for $14 million.

The prized compound hit the market for $15 million in October two months after Scully died at 94. It was a speedy sale, finding a buyer less than a month after listing.

Scully, a broadcasting legend who served as the voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, paid $12.4 million for the impressive estate in 2009. It sits about 30 miles from Dodger Stadium.

Advertisement

Vin’s daughter, Compass agent Cat Scully, handled the sale. She called it bittersweet, adding that “a huge chapter of our family story has come to an end.”

1 / 15 The entry has a round paved courtyard in front of the mansion. (Estate Photos L.A.) 2 / 15 The foyer. (Estate Photos L.A.) 3 / 15 The living room. (Estate Photos L.A.) 4 / 15 The bar. (Estate Photos L.A.) 5 / 15 The office. (Estate Photos L.A.) 6 / 15 The dining room. (Estate Photos L.A.) 7 / 15 The theater. (Estate Photos L.A.) 8 / 15 The kitchen. (Estate Photos L.A.) 9 / 15 The bedroom. (Estate Photos L.A.) 10 / 15 The balcony. (Estate Photos L.A.) 11 / 15 The backyard. (Estate Photos L.A.) 12 / 15 The putting green. (Estate Photos L.A.) 13 / 15 The pool. (Estate Photos L.A.) 14 / 15 The tennis court. (Estate Photos L.A.) 15 / 15 Aerial view of the compound. (Estate Photos L.A.)

Even in a community as affluent as Hidden Hills, the compound stands out in both size and scale, covering nearly two acres and centering on a two-story home with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms across 11,000 square feet.

A motor court with a fountain approaches the residence, leading into ornate spaces filled with stone-cast fireplaces, crystal chandeliers, coffered ceilings and oak floors. Highlights include a marble bar, movie theater, double-island kitchen, wood-paneled library, wine cellar and game room.

The amenities continue outside, where lawns and patios lead to a putting green, swimming pool and tennis court.

Cat Scully held the listing with Melissa Bladow, also with Compass. Michael Gilbert of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer, whose identity remains undisclosed.

Scully spent 67 seasons with the Dodgers before retiring in 2016 after a decorated career that saw him elected into the Radio Hall of Fame and the California Sports Hall of Fame. For his distinct narrative style, he is considered one of the best, if not the best, baseball broadcaster of all time.