'Scandal' producer Alison Schapker writes in a scene change

TV writer and producer Alison Schapker has sold her Craftsman Revival-style house in Hollywood for $1.45 million.
The 1919 home combines original period details and modern updates throughout. Set behind a tall hedge and wraparound porch, the 1,735-square-foot house features wood floors, a living room with a fireplace flanked by built-in cabinets, a dining room with a china hutch and an updated kitchen containing a vintage O'Keefe & Merritt oven and range. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
French doors lead to a patio, yard, a stand-alone guest house and a detached studio room.
Schapker’s credits include such shows as “Scandal” (2015-17), “Lost” (2006-07) and “Alias” (2003-06).
The property previously changed hands in 2005 for $1.041 million, public records show.
Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates was the listing agent. Cristin Ann Avila of the Collective Realty represented the buyer.