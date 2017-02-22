'Downton Abbey's' Allen Leech finds a scenic spot in Studio City to manage

Actor Allen Leech, known for his role as chauffeur turned estate manager Tom Branson on “Downton Abbey,” has bought a home in Studio City for about $1.175 million, property records show.

Tucked away amid trees on a hillside, the remodeled retreat of more than half an acre is reached by a long, private drive.

Built 1956, the home features large windows and French doors that take in canyon views. Included in some 1,200 square feet of living space, with wide-plank oak floors and vaulted ceilings, are a living room with a brick fireplace, a dining nook and an updated kitchen dressed in Carrara marble. There are two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

The two-bedroom home in Studio City sits on more than half an acre with canyon and mountain views. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Lawns and mature landscaping surround the single-story house. Elsewhere on the grounds is a detached two-car garage.

Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Joy Denton of Sotheby’s International Realty represented Leech. Messages left for Denton were not returned.

The 35-year-old Leech has television credits that also include the historical dramas “Rome” and “The Tudors.” His film credits include “The Imitation Game.” He currently appears on the Canadian television series “Bellevue.”

