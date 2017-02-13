latimes.com
Original details, elbow room abound at Altadena Craftsman

Lauren Beale
This Craftsman beauty in Altadena is well-preserved for being in service for 104 years old. It’s also remarkably roomy at a generous 4,000-plus square feet. Among the Arts & Crafts details are clinker bricks, deep eaves and three Batchelder tile fireplaces.

Address: 1979 Mar Vista Ave., Altadena 91001

Price: $1.999 million

Built: 1913

Lot size: 17,394

House size: 4,073 square feet, six bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Living room, dining room, family room, porch, built-ins, crown moldings, hardwood floors, leaded-glass cabinetry, back patio, koi pond, three-car garage, mountain views

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91001 ZIP Code in December was $775,000 based on 35 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 10.7% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Dhari Thein, Podley Properties

