Singer Anastacia puts her Beverly Hills home back up for sale at $3 million

Anastacia is heading back out on the home tour in Beverly Hills.
The singer-songwriter, known for her 2001 hit song "I'm Outta Love," has put her Mediterranean villa-style home on the market for $2.999 million. Two years ago she had asked as much as $3.65 million for the place.
Built in 1958, the multilevel house contains a center-island kitchen, a formal dining room and a living room with a massive fireplace and chrome dance pole. Terrace balconies sit off the common area for additional living space.
On the lower level, two guest bedrooms and a game room have access to the swimming pool and pool deck. The master suite lies on the main floor and is outfitted with two bathrooms and dressing rooms. In all, there are four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Views take in the canyon and surrounding treetops.
Heather Boyd of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, holds the listing.
Anastacia, 49, has found success internationally with global hits such as "Paid My Dues" and "One Day In Your Life." Her 2002 song "Boom" was used as the official song of the 2002 FIFA World Cup. She released her seventh studio album, "Evolution," last year.
Records show she bought the property more than a decade ago for $1.735 million.
