Boxer Andre Berto knocks out a sale for modern home in Beverly Hills

Former welterweight boxing champion Andre Berto has bought a modern home in Beverly Hills for $6.62 million, property records show.

The multilevel house, designed by Bravia Design and completed last year, has vaulted ceilings, clerestory windows and wide-plank oak floors. Pocketing glass doors extend the living space outside, where multiple terraces and a covered lounge overlook the swimming pool.

The modern home in Beverly Hills has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in more than 4,900 square feet of living space. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Open-plan living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen, a media room, an office, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms are within more than 4,900 square feet of living space. The master suite has glass doors that open to a private patio.

The home originally came up for sale last year or $9.795 million and was listed for about $7 million in December before being pulled from the Multiple Listing Service. Records show it previously changed hands three years ago for $3 million.

Berto, 33, has twice held the WBC welterweight title and won a bronze medal in 2003 at the World Championships in Bangkok. The Haitian American fighter, whose record is 31-4, most recently beat former titlist Victor Ortiz in a 2016 rematch.

He is reportedly in talks to fight former IBF welterweight champion Shawn Porter later this year.

