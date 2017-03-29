'Inspector Gadget' co-creator Andy Heyward puts Bel-Air home up for sale

Andy Heyward, the producer, writer and chief executive of the entertainment company Genius Brands International, has listed his home in Bel-Air for sale for $10.495 million.

Heyward, who co-created the “Inspector Gadget” cartoon series, bought the property from Jay Penske, founder of Penske Media Corp., two years ago for $7.25 million, records show.

Set on more than an acre of grounds, the gated traditional-style home is reached by a long driveway that ends at a motor court.

The traditional-style two-story, built in 2011, sits behind gates on more than an acre in Bel-Air. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The shake-sided two-story, built in 2011, includes a step-down living room, a formal dining room, a library with built-ins, a screening room and a center-island kitchen. Wrap-around terraces and a screened sun porch provide space for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.

The master suite, with its dual closets and custom bathroom, takes in city and canyon views from a private balcony. In all, there are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in more than 5,000 square feet of living space.

Outdoors, a long infinity-edge swimming pool lies on the edge of the property. Lawns and formal landscaping fill out the grounds.

Myra Nourmand and Bahar Soomekh of Nourmand & Associates of Beverly Hills hold the listing.

Heyward, 68, formerly headed the animation production company DiC Entertainment, which was sold nine years ago. His scores of production credits include such animated shows as “The Real Ghostbusters,” “Sailor Moon” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

