Angelina Jolie buys the Cecil B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has closed sale on the Cecil B. DeMille estate, a Los Feliz mansion once owned by the early filmmaker, according to real estate sources not authorized to comment on the deal. The sale price was $24.5 million.

Found behind gates in the Laughlin Park area, the two-plus-acre estate was home to DeMille for roughly 40 years. Following his death in 1959, it was maintained by the movie mogul’s family for three decades until it was sold in 1988.

The classical-style main house, built in 1913, has been restored and renovated to the spirit of its original vintage while incorporating some modern upgrades. Details include delicate molding and wainscoting, scaled formal areas and arched French doors. There are four fireplaces, including one in the master bedroom.

The Laughlin Park-area estate was home to movie mogul Cecil B. DeMille for roughly 40 years. (Berlyn Photography) (Berlyn Photography)

Also within 11,000 square feet of interior space is a grand foyer, a formal living room, a wood-paneled dining room, six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The kitchen has been remodeled and features a broad center island.

Outside, concrete steps lead through formal gardens, sitting areas and specimen trees. A pool house sits across from the swimming pool, which has cascading fountains on either side.

Elsewhere on the property, which has views of the Getty, city lights and ocean, is a guest house with a separate entrance.

The property came to market in March for $24.95 million, the Multiple Listing Service shows. In April, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in the area was $1.65 million, down 5.7% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Brett Lawyer and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, were the listing agents.

Jolie, 41, won the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2004. Her acting credits include such films as “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (2001), “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (2005) and “The Tourist” (2010).

Last year, she lent her voice to the animated comedy “Kung Fu Panda 3.”

Caption In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. Caption In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Selena Gomez snags a traditional spot in Studio City for $2.25 million

Disc jockey Jed the Fish lists his pristine Queen Anne Victorian in Pasadena

Character-filled Spanish villa rises above the times in Los Feliz

Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee seeks $5 million for Calabasas home with piano-shaped pool