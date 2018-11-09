DJ-producer Aric Christopher looks to spin up a sale in Venice

DJ and music producer Aric Christopher has his Venice home up for sale at about $3.25 million. He bought the place in 2015 for $2.5 million.
Located a block from the Venice canals, the walled and gated house dates to 1942 but was renovated and expanded within the last decade.
A glass-paneled entry yields to an open-concept floor plan. Retracting walls of glass open to the backyard for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.
Among details of note is a living/dining room outfitted with a wall fireplace. The chef’s kitchen has bar seating and stainless steel appliances. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms including master and junior suites with custom closets and treetop views.
Outside, the relaxed atmosphere is enhanced by lush landscaping, an outdoor fireplace and market lights. A mural painted by Venice artist KFiSH adorns an entrance to the property.
Christopher often collaborates with fellow DJ Tavis Wild under the stage name Happen.Stance. The duo has performed shows in Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York City and the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.
Shaun Alan-Lee of Pacific Union International holds the listing.