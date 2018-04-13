NBA wing Arron Afflalo scores a home sale in Ladera Heights

Arron Afflalo of the Orlando Magic won't be spending the offseason in Ladera Heights.
The veteran guard-forward this week sold his home in the neighborhood for $1.9 million. The four-bedroom, five-bedroom house had been listed since February at $2.295 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Completely rebuilt in 2009, the contemporary-style house was previously owned by WNBA great Lisa Leslie. It sits on a corner lot with a fenced swimming pool, a circular spa and a two-car garage.
The multi-level floor plan includes a sunken living room, a family room, a den, and breakfast and dining areas. The kitchen has a large center island, and there's a fireplace in the dining room. Of the bedrooms, two are master suites.
Afflalo bought the roughly 5,400-square-foot house from Leslie six years ago for $1.27 million, public records show.
Marina Steele of Nelson Shelton Real Estate ERA Powered was the listing agent. Robin Dahlstrom of RE/MAX Estate Properties represented the buyer.
Afflalo, 32, this week wrapped up his 11th season in the NBA. The former UCLA Bruins standout has career averages of 10.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while playing for thee Pistons, Nuggets and Magic, among others.
After signing a one-year deal with Orlando for the 2017-18 season, he will be a free agent this summer.
