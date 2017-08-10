Beverly Hills home of late filmmaker Arthur Hiller returns at a 33% mark-up

Oh, what a difference a month and a half makes. The Beverly Hills estate of late filmmaker Arthur Hiller has been flipped back on the market at about a 33% mark-up from the $10.3 million it sold for in mid-June.
Now priced at $13.75 million, the Mediterranean-style estate has about 8,000 square feet of living space including a step-down living room, a formal dining room, a chef’s kitchen, six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. Features include built-in bookshelves in the den and floor-to-ceiling windows in the sunroom. A discreet doorway connects the wood-paneled entry to the wine cellar.
Mature trees surround the property, which includes a swimming pool and spa, a raised patio and a fire pit. The private and gated driveway ends at a large motor court.
Hiller, who died last year at 92, got his start in radio and television, but later gained fame as a director of film comedies and comedy-dramas. Among his screen credits are “The In-Laws” and “Silver Streak.” He won a Gold Globe for the 1970 film “Love Story” starring Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw.
From 1989 to 1993, Hiller served as president of the Directors Guild of America.
Richard Maslan of Hilton & Hyland is the listing agent.
