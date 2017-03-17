Spanish-style redo is ready for the next generation in Atwater Village

The sunlight-filled interiors of this renovated bungalow in Atwater Village feature wood accents and new doors and window casings. In a nod to the home’s Spanish architectural style, patterned tile is used on the floors in the kitchen, breakfast nook and bathrooms. Not apparent from the outside is the large basement, which has been finished into two work spaces for use as offices, a studio or a playroom.
Address: 3134 Glenmanor Place, Los Angeles 90039
Price: $899,000
Built: 1925
Lot size: 4,800 square feet
House size: 1,740 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms
Features: Living and dining rooms, French doors, rear yard, covered deck, one-car detached garage, mountain views
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90039 ZIP Code in January was $1.01 million based on 14 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 33.7% increase compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Tracy B. Do, (323) 842-4001, and Eva Rose Berges, (562) 912-5520, Compass
To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.
Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.
See more Homes of the Day:
Modernist treehouse blends into its Studio City hillside
1920s Beverly Hills chateau is polished to a fine sheen
Elegant condo opens the door to Pasadena's Grove at Ambassador Gardens