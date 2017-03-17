Spanish-style redo is ready for the next generation in Atwater Village

The sunlight-filled interiors of this renovated bungalow in Atwater Village feature wood accents and new doors and window casings. In a nod to the home’s Spanish architectural style, patterned tile is used on the floors in the kitchen, breakfast nook and bathrooms. Not apparent from the outside is the large basement, which has been finished into two work spaces for use as offices, a studio or a playroom.

Address: 3134 Glenmanor Place, Los Angeles 90039

Price: $899,000

Built: 1925

Lot size: 4,800 square feet

House size: 1,740 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Features: Living and dining rooms, French doors, rear yard, covered deck, one-car detached garage, mountain views

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90039 ZIP Code in January was $1.01 million based on 14 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 33.7% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Tracy B. Do, (323) 842-4001, and Eva Rose Berges, (562) 912-5520, Compass

