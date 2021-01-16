Home of the Week: A Bel-Air showplace atop a golf course

Overlooking the verdant fairways of the Bel-Air Country Club, this modern mansion uses its 14,000 square feet to fit a healthy mix of voluminous rooms and high-end amenities. Every space is marked by clean lines and towering ceilings including the skylit gallery, indoor-outdoor great room and indoor lap pool lined with booth seating. Outside, flat lawns and a second swimming pool cap off the 1.25-acre estate.

The details

Location: 670 Perugia Way, Los Angeles, 90077

Asking price: $38.5 million

Year built: 2015

Living area: 14,282 square feet with seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms on a 1.25-acre lot

Features: Cul-de-sac lot; open living spaces; custom floor-to-ceiling fireplace; modern chandeliers; primary bedroom with dual closets; silk carpets; office with bathroom; indoor lap pool; gym; landscaped lawns; outdoor cabana; city and golf course views

About the area: In the 90077 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $2.28 million, down 24% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Joyce Rey, Coldwell Banker Realty, (310) 285-7529

