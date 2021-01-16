Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A Bel-Air showplace atop a golf course

The 14,000-square-foot showplace sits on over an acre above Bel-Air Country Club, taking in views of the golf course and the city beyond.  (Noel Kleinman / Coldwell Banker Realty)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Overlooking the verdant fairways of the Bel-Air Country Club, this modern mansion uses its 14,000 square feet to fit a healthy mix of voluminous rooms and high-end amenities. Every space is marked by clean lines and towering ceilings including the skylit gallery, indoor-outdoor great room and indoor lap pool lined with booth seating. Outside, flat lawns and a second swimming pool cap off the 1.25-acre estate.

The details

Location: 670 Perugia Way, Los Angeles, 90077

Asking price: $38.5 million

Year built: 2015

Living area: 14,282 square feet with seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms on a 1.25-acre lot

Features: Cul-de-sac lot; open living spaces; custom floor-to-ceiling fireplace; modern chandeliers; primary bedroom with dual closets; silk carpets; office with bathroom; indoor lap pool; gym; landscaped lawns; outdoor cabana; city and golf course views

About the area: In the 90077 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $2.28 million, down 24% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Joyce Rey, Coldwell Banker Realty, (310) 285-7529

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

