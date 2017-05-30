Baldwin Hills restoration embraces its midcentury roots

This sleek home practically struts its identity as Midcentury Modern. Upgraded and remodeled, the one-level house shows off its 1959 roots with pride. Spanish terrazzo, Italian cabinetry and walnut floors are among the upgraded materials used throughout. Walls of glass take in city light and mountain views, while rooftop solar panels gather energy from the sun.

Address: 4109 Don Luis Drive, Los Angeles 90008

Price: $1.479 million

Built in 1959, the Midcentury Modern house has been extensively remodeled. (Suzy Poling) (Suzy Poling)

Built: 1959

Remodel: Gaia Construction

Lot size: 7,114 square feet

House size: 2,500 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Living room and den fireplaces, dining area, family room, breakfast bar, patio, kidney-shaped swimming pool, two-car attached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90008 ZIP Code in March was $670,000, based on 13 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.9% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Lorin Ruttenberg, (310) 780-0214, and Erica Lockhart, (310) 350-4528, both with Compass

