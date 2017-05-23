Ben Carson’s palatial pad in West Palm Beach sells for $920,000

Dr. Ben Carson, the one-time presidential hopeful and current Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, has sold his home in West Palm Beach, Fla., for $920,000.

While it's no Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s private Palm Beach estate and golf club, the 6,155-square-foot house holds its own when it comes to gilded details. Marble floors, 22-foot-high ceilings and ornate hand-painted inlays are among appointments of note. Pillars and wrought-iron work add embellishment to the staircase.

Marble floors, 22-foot-high ceilings and ornate hand-painted inlays are among the features of Dr. Ben Carson's West Palm Beach house. (Edzakphoto.com) (Edzakphoto.com)

Living spaces include a formal dining room, a breakfast area, a family room, a media room, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A two-story wall of windows in the living room takes in a view of the swimming pool.

A circular drive fronts the multi-level home, which sits on a third of an acre. The three-car attached garage has enough room to park an extra golf cart.

The property previously changed hands in 2013 for $775,000. It had been listed for sale for as much as $1.2 million, records show.

Carson, 65, in March was sworn in as the 17th secretary of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Earlier this year he reportedly bought a new home a little closer to the White House — a 6,400-square-foot traditional in Vienna, Va.

Arthur Martens of Engel & Volkers, Palm Beach, represented both ends of the deal.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

