Redo maximizes the views from site above Beverly Hills

Perched above Beverly Hills on nearly half an acre, the solar-powered Tower Grove House was expanded and remodeled two years ago. Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and expansive windows bring in views of the infinity pool, the cityscape and the ocean. A gym with glass on three sides juts out over the property’s hillside.

Address: 1547 Tower Grove Dr., Beverly Hills 90210

Price: $12.5 million

Perched above Beverly Hills, the house has views of the city, ocean and mountains. (Brandon Arant) (Brandon Arant)

Built: 1961

Lot size: 20,711 square feet

House size: 5,300 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Features: Eat-in kitchen with an island, family room, formal dining room, library with a bar, den, master suite office and dual closets, three-car garage with two electric car charging stations, “smart house” integrated audio/video/lighting system, air purification system

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90210 ZIP Code in February was $3.775 million based on 19 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 12% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Juliette Hohnen, (323) 422-7147, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Topanga contemporary rises above the commonplace

Manhattan Beach house has more than a few extras in store

Refreshed Venice Craftsman, a surfer's idyll, is move-in ready