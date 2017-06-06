Beverly D’Angelo is ready to part with her 1920s Spanish-style Beverly Hills

Actress Beverly D’Angelo, known for her role as Ellen Griswold in the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” films, has put her Beverly Hills home of more than a decade on the market for $2.795 million.

The Spanish-style house, built in 1929 and boasting original details, is entered through a central courtyard with a fountain. The roughly 4,050 square feet of living space features arched doorways, coved and beamed ceilings and plaster walls. A curving staircase with detailed ironwork keeps the eyes moving upward in the two-story foyer.

The 1920s Spanish-style home sits on slightly more than a quarter-acre in Beverly Hills. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

A step-down living room, a formal dining room, an office, five bedrooms and four bathrooms are among the living spaces. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

Outdoors, the quarter-acre of grounds includes a covered patio that overlooks the swimming pool. Elsewhere on the property is a detached studio with its own porch.

D’Angelo, 65, has credits that include the shows “Mom,” “Entourage” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” She reprised her role as the Griswold matriarch two years ago in the movie comedy “Vacation.”

She bought the house in 2005 for $2.35 million, public records show.

Eduardo Alvarez of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.

Caption In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. Caption In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Sale of Tom Hanks' homes in Pacific Palisades is a wrap at $17.5 million

Modern architecture makes itself at home in Mar Vista

Jillian Michaels tones her asking price and relists Malibu beach house

Rams star Todd Gurley speeds into Chatsworth with mansion purchase