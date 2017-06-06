Beverly D’Angelo is ready to part with her 1920s Spanish-style Beverly Hills

Actress Beverly D’Angelo, known for her role as Ellen Griswold in the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” films, has put her Beverly Hills home of more than a decade on the market for $2.795 million.
The Spanish-style house, built in 1929 and boasting original details, is entered through a central courtyard with a fountain. The roughly 4,050 square feet of living space features arched doorways, coved and beamed ceilings and plaster walls. A curving staircase with detailed ironwork keeps the eyes moving upward in the two-story foyer.
A step-down living room, a formal dining room, an office, five bedrooms and four bathrooms are among the living spaces. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances.
Outdoors, the quarter-acre of grounds includes a covered patio that overlooks the swimming pool. Elsewhere on the property is a detached studio with its own porch.
D’Angelo, 65, has credits that include the shows “Mom,” “Entourage” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” She reprised her role as the Griswold matriarch two years ago in the movie comedy “Vacation.”
She bought the house in 2005 for $2.35 million, public records show.
Eduardo Alvarez of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.
