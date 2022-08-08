Advertisement
Real Estate

Katy Perry unloads Beverly Crest mansion for $18 million

A lawn and trees in the foreground and a house with glass doors and a nearby pool are in the background.
Spanning more than an acre, the estate is tucked behind gates and reached by a tree-lined driveway that covers a quarter of a mile.
(Hilton & Hyland)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Katy Perry is officially out of Beverly Crest. A few months after selling her guesthouse for $7.475 million, the pop star just unloaded the main house for $18 million — the same price she paid for it in 2017.

The sale comes as no surprise. In 2020, she moved to Montecito with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, shelling out $14.2 million for a sprawling nine-acre compound.

Built in the 1950s but updated since, the Regency-style home showcases dramatic style across 5,400 square feet. Even the entrance is over-the-top, as massive gates open to a quarter-mile driveway lined with trees and hedges.

1/9
The tree-lined driveway.  (Hilton & Hyland)
2/9
The entry.  (Hilton & Hyland)
3/9
The living room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
4/9
The dining room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
5/9
The kitchen.  (Hilton & Hyland)
6/9
The bedroom.  (Hilton & Hyland)
7/9
The gym.  (Hilton & Hyland)
8/9
The pool.  (Hilton & Hyland)
9/9
The backyard.  (Hilton & Hyland)

Ivy and oval-shaped windows frame the entry, leading to spaces such as a sky-lighted gallery, step-down living room and wood-paneled library with a fireplace. Another highlight comes in the teal-colored primary suite complete with a fireplace, marble bathroom and garden terrace.

Amenities fill out the rest of the floor plan including a gym, sauna and cold plunge. Outside, a swimming pool and spa overlook the surrounding canyons.

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Peter Maurice and Tregg Rustad of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills represented the buyer.

A native of Santa Barbara, Perry has released six studio albums over the last two decades with hits such as “Dark Horse,” “Teenage Dream” and “I Kissed a Girl.” The 37-year-old released her latest record, “Smile,” in August 2020 and gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, the same month.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

