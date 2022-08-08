Katy Perry unloads Beverly Crest mansion for $18 million

Katy Perry is officially out of Beverly Crest. A few months after selling her guesthouse for $7.475 million, the pop star just unloaded the main house for $18 million — the same price she paid for it in 2017.

The sale comes as no surprise. In 2020, she moved to Montecito with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, shelling out $14.2 million for a sprawling nine-acre compound.

Built in the 1950s but updated since, the Regency-style home showcases dramatic style across 5,400 square feet. Even the entrance is over-the-top, as massive gates open to a quarter-mile driveway lined with trees and hedges.

Ivy and oval-shaped windows frame the entry, leading to spaces such as a sky-lighted gallery, step-down living room and wood-paneled library with a fireplace. Another highlight comes in the teal-colored primary suite complete with a fireplace, marble bathroom and garden terrace.

Amenities fill out the rest of the floor plan including a gym, sauna and cold plunge. Outside, a swimming pool and spa overlook the surrounding canyons.

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Peter Maurice and Tregg Rustad of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills represented the buyer.

A native of Santa Barbara, Perry has released six studio albums over the last two decades with hits such as “Dark Horse,” “Teenage Dream” and “I Kissed a Girl.” The 37-year-old released her latest record, “Smile,” in August 2020 and gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, the same month.