Billy Burke and Pollyanna Rose are ready to part with Sherman Oaks villa

Actor Billy Burke of the “Twilight” film franchise and his wife, actress Pollyanna Rose, have listed their home in Sherman Oaks for $2.75 million.

The Mediterranean-style house, built in 1999, sits on slightly more than a quarter of an acre with a guest house, swimming pool and tall palms.

The character-infused two-story home has nearly 4,300 square feet of living space, featuring Saltillo tile floors, vaulted and beamed ceilings and wrought iron chandeliers. A spiral staircase sits within a rotunda next to the front entry.

A formal entry, open-plan living and dining rooms, an updated kitchen with an island/bar, and four bedrooms and five bathrooms are among the living spaces. The second-floor master suite has a fireplace, a walk-in closet and French doors that open to a private balcony.

Burke, 50, stars on the CBS thriller “Zoo.” His other acting credits include the post-apocalyptic TV series “Revolution” as well as the films “Ladder 49” (2004), and “Red Riding Hood” (2011) and “Lights Out (2016).

Rose appeared in the films “Turistas” (2006) and “The Devil’s Chair” (2007). She is the daughter of A&R record producer and publisher Ray Williams.

The property last changed hands in 2010 for $1.95 million, records show.

Kathrin Nicholson of the Agency is the listing agent.

