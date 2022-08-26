Alyson Hannigan sells Encino mansion for record $16 million

Encino just saw one of its biggest sales ever as “How I Met Your Mother” star Alyson Hannigan and her husband, actor Alexis Denisof, unloaded their architectural estate for $16 million.

It’s the most ever paid for a home on the market in Encino, beating out Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s $15.2-million sale in 2021. But the record price came in 2019 in what’s known as an off-market sale — that is, a home changing hands outside of the Multiple Listing Service — when another Jonas brother, Nick, and his wife Priyanka Chopra quietly paid $20 million for a 20,000-square-foot mansion.

Hannigan and Denisof, both of whom starred in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” doubled their money on the deal. Records show they bought the property for $7.95 million in 2016.

The prized compound is known as the Sherman Residence, and it’s unlike anything else on the market in the San Fernando Valley. Comprised of pavilions marked by wood, glass and concrete, the estate has starred in multiple films and TV shows over the years, including “Fracture,” “Fun With Dick and Jane,” “CSI: Miami” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

1 / 17 The bright living spaces. (Tyler Hogan) 2 / 17 The kitchen. (Tyler Hogan) 3 / 17 The entry. (Tyler Hogan) 4 / 17 The living room. (Tyler Hogan) 5 / 17 The family room. (Tyler Hogan) 6 / 17 The bedroom. (Tyler Hogan) 7 / 17 The bathroom. (Tyler Hogan) 8 / 17 The office. (Tyler Hogan) 9 / 17 The dining room. (Tyler Hogan) 10 / 17 A wall of glass. (Tyler Hogan) 11 / 17 The guesthouse. (Tyler Hogan) 12 / 17 The outdoor dining area. (Tyler Hogan) 13 / 17 The backyard. (Tyler Hogan) 14 / 17 The pool and spa. (Tyler Hogan) 15 / 17 The bocce court. (Tyler Hogan) 16 / 17 The exterior. (Tyler Hogan) 17 / 17 The tennis court. (Tyler Hogan)

Advertisement

It was built in 2001 by Peter Tolkin, an L.A. architect whose other designs include the Sunglass House in Malibu and Saladang Garden restaurant in Pasadena. He spaced out the pavilions to wrap around a central courtyard and topped them with low-slung rooflines and overhanging eaves.

Beamed ceilings slice through the top of each space, hanging above gallery-like rooms with fireplaces and walls of windows. The 7,600-square-foot floor plan includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The three-acre grounds also feature a swimming pool, spa, guesthouse, standalone gym, tennis court, bocce court and three-car garage. Sycamore, orange, avocado and palm trees spruce up the space.

Michael LaMontagna of Hilton & Hyland and Alexis LaMontagna of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing.

Hannigan, 48, rose to prominence in the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” TV series before more recent roles in “How I Met Your Mother” and the “American Pie” films. She currently hosts the magic competition show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

Since starring in “Angel,” Denisof, 56, has appeared in the shows “How I Met Your Mother,” “Grimm” and “Finding Carter.”