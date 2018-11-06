Rapper Birdman drops price of Miami Beach mansion to $15.5 million

Birdman is looking to fly the coop in Miami Beach. His waterfront mansion on the city’s man-made Palm Island is up for grabs at $15.5 million.
Hopefully the third time’s a charm for the rapper and founder of Cash Money Records. He first asked $20 million for the property last year and then relisted it for $16.9 million over the summer, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Built in 2004, the palatial estate spans 19,970 square feet, fitting in 10 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and a pair of guest suites across three stories. According to the listing agency, one of the suites has been repurposed as a recording studio for the label’s stable of artists, which has included Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Young Thug.
An expansive foyer flanked by dual staircases and wrought-iron rails opens the interior. Tile lines the center-island kitchen and breakfast nook, and dark hardwood covers the formal dining room.
Upstairs, the master suite stretches 3,500 square feet and opens to a private balcony with views of the water and downtown Miami.
For amenities, there’s a movie theater, gym, two wine cellars, a billiards room with a wet bar and a den with a fireplace. A pair of staircases descend from a patio out back, leading to a palm-topped lawn with a sand volleyball court and swimming pool.
A custom spa, an indoor-outdoor lounge, a kitchen with a pizza oven and 100 feet of water frontage complete the scenic space.
Jeff Miller of Brown Harris Stevens and Darren Weiner of Celebrity Advisors LLC hold the listing.
Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Williams, founded Cash Money Records with his brother, Ronald “Slim” Williams, in 1991. As a rapper, his albums include “Fast Money,” “Pricele$$” and “Like Father Like Son,” a collaboration with Lil Wayne.