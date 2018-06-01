Actor Boris Kodjoe snaps up a new build in Manhattan Beach

A newly constructed estate in Manhattan Beach is now home to actor Boris Kodjoe, known recently for his role in the CBS drama “Code Black.”
Purchased for the original asking price of $2.68 million, the property fills its 3,588-square-foot floor plan with oak floors and marble finishes.
A center-island kitchen connects to a living room with a fireplace. From there, folding doors open to a covered patio.
Four of the five bedrooms are upstairs, and terraces line both the front and back of the second story. The beach is about two miles away.
Colleen McGuire of Remax Estate Properties held the listing. Kofi Nartey of Compass represented the buyer.
Kodjoe, 45, appeared regularly in the Showtime drama “Soul Food,” which premiered in 2000. The Austria native is also frequently seen on “Second Time Around,” “Undercovers” and more recently, the Fox comedy “The Last Man on Earth.”