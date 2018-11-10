Wide receiver Brandon Marshall ups the ante for Florida mansion

NFL free agent Brandon Marshall has hung another “For Sale” sign on his Mediterranean-style mansion in Florida. It’s listed for $4.749 million.
That’s the most he’s ever asked for the home, according to the Multiple Listing Service. He had it on the market three years ago for $4.699 million and over the summer for $4.495 million.
Found in Southwest Ranches, the estate spans 2.4 acres and centers on a salmon-colored house built in 2011. A spacious motor court approaches the porte-cochere entry.
Within 14,544 square feet of interior space are six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an expansive two-story living room, a formal dining room and a tile-splashed kitchen with modern fixtures. There’s also a game room with a wet bar, a gym, a loft with built-ins, a movie theater and an office.
Outside, a covered patio and pavilion face a freeform pool and spa with sun shelves. Lawns, palms and a lighted basketball court fill out the rest of the grounds.
Jodi Macken of Macken Realty Inc. holds the listing.
Marshall, 34, was drafted by the Broncos in 2006 and went on to play in six Pro Bowls. In 2009, he set the league record for receptions in a game with 21.
He bought the home eight years ago shortly after being traded to the Miami Dolphins. Records show he paid $4.15 million.