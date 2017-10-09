Model Brigitte Nielsen lists her picture-perfect pad in Hollywood Hills

Model and actress Brigitte Nielsen has put her picture-perfect home in Hollywood Hills up for sale at $1.249 million.
Entered through a courtyard and double doors, the 1939 bungalow has a light-filled open living room with a fireplace and a step-down den. A two-level deck with a spa expands the 1,539 square feet of living space by another 1,200 square feet. There’s even enough room for a Ping-Pong table.
The master bedroom has patio access for a total of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. One of the bedrooms is in use as a custom closet. Views take in the cityscape.
Nielsen, 54, appeared in such films as “Red Sonja,” “Rocky IV” and “Beverly Hills Cop II.” Among her former spouses is actor Sylvester Stallone.
The property last sold in 2011 for $600,000, public records show.
Patty Ray of John Aaroe Group is the listing agent.
