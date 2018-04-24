Guess Who alum Burton Cummings lists his mountain retreat in Studio City

Burton Cummings, the singer-songwriter and former member of the Guess Who, has put his Tudor-inspired home in Studio City up for sale at $4.95 million.
The mountaintop estate, built in 1976 and since renovated, is a world away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood life. Reached by a winding cobblestone drive, the property spans close to two acres overlooking Wilacre Park and the Santa Monica Mountain Reserve. Views from the property extend from the San Fernando Valley to the Sierra Pelona Mountains.
Inside, the 5,000-square-foot house features high ceilings, exposed beams, rustic wood floors and four fireplaces. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a master suite with a clawfoot tub. The updated kitchen centers on a stone-clad island/breakfast bar.
Terrace balconies and paver patios extend the living space outdoors. The property, which is dotted with walnut trees and mature oaks, also has a kidney-shaped swimming pool.
Cummings bought the house five years ago for $1.75 million, records show.
Timothy di Prizito and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.
The 70-year-old Cummings joined the Guess Who in 1965 as a keyboardist and lead singer. During his decade with the Canadian rock band, he contributed to the hit songs "American Woman," "No Time" and "Laughing."
As a solo artist, Cummings has released a dozen albums. Two years ago, he was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
