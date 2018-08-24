Actress Candis Cayne finds Hollywood buyer for Adams Hill home

In the Glendale neighborhood of Adams Hill, actress Candis Cayne has dealt her English country-style home for $1.225 million to actress Iliona Blanc.
That’s not a bad return on investment for the Hawaii native. Records show she bought it six years ago for $650,000.
Built in the 1920s but since renovated, the hilltop home packs designer finishes and plenty of views into its three-story floor plan. A standout space is the living room, which holds a picture window and gold-tinted fireplace under vaulted ceilings.
Lattice windows touch up the formal dining room, and the kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinetry and an artsy tile backsplash. From there, steel doors open to a landscaped patio with a fire pit.
Four bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms complete the 2,627-square-foot interior, including a master suite with a private balcony and tile-splashed bathroom. An attached guest apartment on the lower level offers a kitchenette and a living room with a fireplace.
Brad Lawrence of Sotheby’s International Realty handled both ends of the deal.
In 2007, Cayne made history for becoming the first transgender actress to play a transsexual on a prime-time television show with her recurring role in ABC’s “Dirty Sexy Money.” Her other credits include “Nip/Tuck,” “I Am Cait” and more recently, “The Magicians.”
Blanc has appeared in the series “Distortion” and Showtime’s “House of Lies.”