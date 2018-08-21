Newly retired QB Carson Palmer hands off Spanish-style compound in Scottsdale

After wrapping up his NFL career with the Cardinals, Carson Palmer is finishing his business in Arizona. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback has sold his Scottsdale home for $2.9 million.
He listed the place for half a million more in March, records show.
Privacy trees and gates front the estate, which sits on an acre in Paradise Valley. Through an arched doorway, the interior opens to a white-walled floor plan with wood finishes above and below.
The 6,785 square feet of living space includes a living room lined with arched doorways, a center-island kitchen topped by a chandelier, a family room with a wet bar, and a movie theater. The master suite, a fireplace-equipped space with a tiled bathroom, is one of six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
Outside, a pool and spa sit between two outdoor entertaining areas: a covered patio with a dining area and grill, and a detached lounge with a fireplace and TV. The front half holds a courtyard dotted with cacti and a pair of two-car garages.
David Khalaj of Pro Sports Realty held the listing, TMZ reports. Mitch Kapanicas of Realty Executives represented the buyer.
Carson, who ended his 15-year career in January, threw 294 touchdowns during stints with the Bengals, Raiders and Cardinals. A graduate of USC, the 38-year-old won a Heisman with the Trojans in 2002.
He bought the property in 2013, the year he joined the Cardinals, for $2.675 million.