Actress Catherine Adell prepares to part with Los Feliz bungalow

By Jack Flemming
Apr 24, 2018 | 4:15 PM
Actress and puppeteer Catherine Adell is asking for $1.125 million for her four-bedroom bungalow in Los Feliz. (Erik Grammer)

Actress-puppeteer Catherine Adell is ready to pull some strings in Los Feliz after listing her four-bedroom bungalow for $1.125 million.

The home, which the entertainer bought six years ago for $700,000, is approached by a gated driveway finished in redwood. A palm tree provides some natural shade for a front patio and entry portico.

Dark hardwood floors offset white flourishes in the 1,615-square-foot floor plan. A modern chandelier hangs over the dining area. In the step-down master suite, a door opens to a grassy backyard with a patio and fruit trees.

Adjacent is a detached garage currently functioning as an office.

Adell holds acting credits on "Conan" and "The Gong Show," and she was the lead puppeteer in the 2017 film "Yamasong: March of the Hollows."

In March, based on 19 single-family home sales, the median price in Los Feliz was $1.52 million, according to CoreLogic. That's a 6.5% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Tina Marie Phan of Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

