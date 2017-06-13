Bloomberg co-founder snaps up remodeled home in Sunset Square

Charles Zegar, billionaire computer scientist and founding partner of Bloomberg, has bought a home in the historic Sunset Square area of Hollywood for $3.425 million.
Dating to 1921, the Colonial Revival-style house has French doors and picture windows set off by tall blue shutters. A balcony wrapped in decorative ironwork extends along the wide front of the home.
The roughly 3,400 square feet of living space was recently remodeled and features walnut floors, crown molding and wainscoting and recessed lighting. Common rooms include a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and a chef's kitchen with two sinks. There are five bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms in all.
Bi-folding glass doors lead from the family room to a patio and swimming pool with a waterfall feature. In back of the property is a detached garage.
Zegar, whose net worth is estimated at $1.96 billion, purchased the property for his son, according to sources not authorized to comment on the sale.
Brian Ades of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, represented the buyer.
Zegar, who is in his late 60s, co-founded the software, data and media company Innovative Market Systems, since renamed Bloomberg, in 1981 with Michael Bloomberg, Thomas Secunda and Duncan MacMillan. He is credited as being the software writer for the company.
