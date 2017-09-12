Actor Charlie Hunnam hangs 'for rent' sign on renovated Fairfax bunglow

Charlie Hunnam, who starred as Arthur in the summer film “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” has put a home in Fairfax up for lease at $6,500 a month.

Tucked behind walls and hedges, the single-story bungalow has a brick walkway that leads to the front door. Some 1,500 square feet of interior space was recently remodeled and features white marble and hardwood floors, recessed lighting and two fireplaces.

The kitchen has been updated with an island/breakfast bar and a backsplash of subway tile. French doors in the family room and master bedroom open to the backyard.

The renovated Fairfax bungalow has three bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a detached guest house. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Including a detached guest house, there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms. A one-car garage, hedges and lawn complete the grounds.

Tyler Jacobs of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.

Hunnam bought the bungalow in 2002 for about $695,000, records show. Last year he bought another home in the Outpost Estates area for $2.76 million.

The 37-year-old actor is best known for his role as Jackson Teller on the FX show “Sons of Anarchy” (2008-2014). His film credits include “Children of Men” (2006), “Pacific Rim” (2013) and “The Lost City of Z” (2016).

