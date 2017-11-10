‘Glee’ alum Cheyenne Jackson and husband Jason Landau list urban oasis in Hollywood Hills

Screen and stage actor Cheyenne Jackson and his husband, actor turned entrepreneur Jason Landau, have listed their home in Hollywood Hills West for sale at $2.088 million.

The one-story house, built in 1952, sits behind a Mangaris hardwood fence and a gated driveway. Ambient lighting and a wall fountain lend a calming vibe to the courtyard entry.

The updated ranch-style home home opens to a living room with barrel-vaulted ceilings and canyon views. A wall of built-ins fills one end of the living space, which also includes a fireplace.

The updated ranch-style house in Hollywood Hills West sits behind a wooden fence on more than a third of an acre. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A dining room, a breakfast nook, three bedrooms and two bathrooms are among the living spaces. Designer wall treatments and ebony wood floors create visual interest throughout the approximately 1,770 square feet of interior space.

Outdoor decking includes a retractable canopy and fire pit. Minimalist-vibe landscaping, pathways and citrus trees fill out grounds of more than a third of an acre.

Sam Jacobson of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.

Jackson, 42, was a character on “Glee” in 2010 and 2011 and the sitcom “30 Rock” from 2009-2012. More recently, he has appeared on the show “American Horror Story.”

Among his stage credits, which include on and off-Broadway shows, are “All Shook Up,” “Xanadu” and “The Performers.”

