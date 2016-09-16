Comedian Chris D’Elia lists Beachwood Canyon home with comic pedigree

Comedian-actor Chris D’Elia has listed his home in lower Beachwood Canyon for sale at $2.1 million.

D’Elia, known for his roles on the sitcoms “Whitney” and “Undateable,” isn’t the only comic to have lived in the house. Comedian and television host Craig Ferguson owned the property for more than a decade before selling it to D’Elia in 2013.

Built in 1930, the Spanish-style home is tucked behind walls and privacy hedges on nearly a quarter of an acre.

The Spanish-style house has a center-island kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, three bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 2,600 square feet. Val Riolo The Spanish-style house has a center-island kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, three bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 2,600 square feet. The Spanish-style house has a center-island kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, three bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 2,600 square feet. (Val Riolo)

Classic details are evident inside and out. Decorative tile risers adorn the front entrance, which opens to a foyer lined with arched doorways. Beamed ceilings and vintage tile continue the style throughout the home.

A grand living room with a fireplace, a center-island kitchen, a media/family room, an office, three bedrooms and four bathrooms lie within nearly 2,600 square feet of interiors. An arched window in the living room takes in a view of downtown L.A.

Outdoors, white-picket fencing surrounds a swimming pool and patio. Another covered patio sits off the first floor.

Kathryn Shafer of Keller Williams Beverly Hills holds the listing.

D’Elia, 36, has produced two stand-up specials, including last year’s “Incorrigible.” This year he had a part in the Netflix flick “XOXO” and will appear in the upcoming film “Half Magic.”

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE HOT PROPERTIES:

Owlwood estate, once home to Sonny and Cher, fetches $90 million

My Favorite Room: Tim Allen's office improvement: a window to his world

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Jack Irons beats it out of Malibu with a home sale

NBA star LaMarcus Aldridge makes a $7-million splash in Newport's Crystal Cove