Actors Chris Diamantopoulos and Becki Newton price their Los Feliz contemporary at $3.8 million

By Jack Flemming
Apr 10, 2018 | 7:55 AM
(The Agency)

Sitcom actor Chris Diamantopoulos and his wife, "Ugly Betty" star Becki Newton, are ready to part ways with their contemporary estate in Los Feliz.

The married couple have offered up the sleek spot outside the Multiple Listing Service for $3.795 million. They bought the home in 2012 for $1.695 million, records show, remodeling it a year later.

A lush mix of gardens and privacy hedges border the grounds. Inside the 3,165-square-foot interior are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an indoor-outdoor living room and an open plan kitchen and dining area.

White oak floors and finishes create a calm aesthetic in the bright living spaces, which benefit from oversized windows. In the living room, a wall of glass slides open to an outdoor lounge with a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and a dining area.

The couple married in 2005. Diamantopoulos, 42, has held recurring roles on "The Office," "Arrested Development" and "Up All Night," as well as the dramas "24" and "The Sopranos."

After her breakout role in "Ugly Betty," Newton, 39, went on to appear in "How I Met Your Mother" and "The Goodwin Games." More recently she had a regular role on the second season of HBO's "Divorce."

Aileen Comora and Paul Lester of the Agency hold the listing.

