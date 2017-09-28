Basketball’s Chris Paul sells his Bel-Air mansion for $8.7 million

Chris Paul is making moves on and off the court.

As he settles into his first training camp with the Houston Rockets, the all-star point guard has sold his home in Bel-Air for $8.7 million.

Built in 2003, the Mediterranean-style mansion has nearly 12,200 square feet of living space that includes a 12-seat theater, a billiards room and a gym with a sauna. A commercial elevator services two floors of living and a subterranean, 10-car garage.

Dark cabinetry and two islands highlight an updated chef’s kitchen, which opens to the family room. A subterranean wine cellar has storage for as many as 500 bottles. Nine touch panels are dispersed throughout the house and control everything from the lights to the 48 ceiling speakers.

The Mediterranean estate on half an acre in Bel-Air was formerly owned by singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne. (belaircrestmansion.com) (belaircrestmansion.com)

The master suite has a private sitting room, a fireplace and balcony that overlooks the backyard. There are eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in all.

Outdoors, landscaped grounds include a swimming pool and spa, lawns and ample patio space. Views take in the canyon and reservoir.

Paul bought the property four years ago for $8.495 million, records show. Singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne is another former homeowner.

Ikem Chukumerije of Westside Premier Estates was the listing agent. Arline Bolin of Hootan Troy Farahmand Law Office represented the buyer.

Paul, 32, averaged 18.8 points and 9.8 assists in six seasons with the Clippers. He was dealt to the Rockets in June in a multiplayer deal that brought guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, among others, to L.A.

Paul owns other property in Los Angeles County, including a Woodland Hills home that is currently for sale.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

‘Life of Pi’ composer Mychael Danna scores a 1920s estate in Glendale

What $600,000 — about L.A. County’s median home price — buys in three neighborhoods

Minimalist modern construction near Echo Park hits the market for $599,000

Actor Garrett Hedlund finds a classic spot in Los Feliz to call home