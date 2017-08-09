Ex-Clipper Chris Paul looks to pass on his Woodland Hills home for $2.2 million

Former Clippers point guard Chris Paul, who was traded to the Rockets in June, has put a home in Woodland Hills on the market for $2.195 million.

Built in 2014, the Mediterranean-style house has a little over 6,400 square feet of living space that includes an open-plan living room, a cook’s kitchen, a wine room and a separate bar. The entrance features a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase.

The master suite has two walk-in closets, a fireplace and French doors that open to a private balcony. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms in all.

Outdoors, the half-acre of grounds contain a north-south tennis/sports court, a fenced swimming pool and grilling station. Decorative bench seating accompanies a circular fire pit.

For those keeping score, Paul now has two L.A.-area homes on the market. Last year the nine-time all-star listed another house in Bel-Air. A sale is pending for that 12,184-square-foot home, formerly owned by singer Avril Lavigne, but backup offers are being accepted, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Paul bought the Woodland Hills home three years ago for $1.775 million, The Times previously reported.

Ikem Chukumerije of Westside Premier Estates holds the listing.

Paul, 32, averaged 18.8 points and 9.8 assists in six seasons with the Clippers. He was dealt to the Rockets in June in a multiplayer deal that brought guard Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, among others, to L.A.

