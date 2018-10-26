Chris Pratt and Anna Faris put Hollywood Hills home up for sale

Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are listing their former home in the Hollywood Hills for sale at $4.995 million.
The former couple extensively updated the property during their ownership, paying attention to details both inside and outside the Mediterranean-style spread.
Built in 1979, the two-story house sits at the end of a gated and palm tree-lined driveway. The 4,700-square-foot home features a turret entry, soaring wood-beamed ceilings and arched doorways and windows. Rich oak paneling lines the den, which has a speakeasy-style wet bar.
Custom walk-in closets, a sitting area and a spa-like bath with a steam room comprise the master suite. There are three bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and an office. Fireplaces lie in the master bedroom and living room.
An extensive covered patio with a built-in barbecue adds extra square footage for outdoor entertaining. A saltwater swimming pool and spa sit across from the patio, and a nearby pavilion serves as a gym.
The property, which measures about two-thirds of an acre, also has a lighted and fenced tennis court. Lush landscaping, fountains, a motor court and a three-car garage complete the grounds.
Billy Rose and Natasha Barrett of the Agency are the listing agents.
Pratt, 39, has been a leading man staple in the film industry for the past four years. He is known for his roles in the “Guardian of the Galaxy” and “Avengers” films. This year, he starred in the summer blockbuster “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”
Faris, 41, has dozens of film credits including "Lost in Translation," "Brokeback Mountain" and the “Scary Movie” films. She has starred in the CBS sitcom "Mom" since 2013.
The former couple bought the property through a trust in 2013 for $3.3 million, property records show. Their divorce was finalized this month.