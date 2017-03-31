‘West Wing’ producer Christopher Misiano is ready to execute a sale in Los Feliz

Emmy-winning television director and producer Christopher Misiano has listed his longtime home in historic Los Feliz for sale at $4.2 million.

The stately English traditional was designed by Arthur R. Kelly — whose works include the Playboy Mansion and the Frost-Tufts House — and was built in 1921 for W.S. Waite of Michigan. Later that decade, it was owned by Earle C. Anthony, the business pioneer who founded KFI-TV and what later became KFI-AM radio.

The Los Feliz home, built in 1921, was designed by architect Arthur R. Kelly, who also designed the Playboy Mansion. (Jason Agron Photography) (Jason Agron Photography)

Set on more than half an acre, the home blends classic architecture with contemporary design in some 5,490 square feet of living space. Features of note include arched doorways, subdued hues and hardwood floors. Vibrant Paonazzo marble countertops provide visual interest in the chef’s kitchen.

Bedrooms are divided between east and west wings, while the master suite takes in views of Griffith Observatory and downtown Los Angeles. There are six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in all.

French doors open to a flat backyard filled with lawns, mature trees, a slate patio and a swimming pool and spa. Elsewhere on the grounds is a detached guest house.

There’s also parking for 12 cars, including four covered spaces.

Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Misiano has credits that include “Law & Order,” “ER” and “The West Wing,” the latter two for which he won a pair of Emmys. More recently he worked as an executive producer on “Code Black” and as director on “Suits.”

He bought the property in 2002, The Times previously reported.

