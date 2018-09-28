Record producer Cirkut buys Jennie Garth’s hip home in Studio City

Cirkut, who has collaborated with such artists as Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus, is trading in his Hollywood Hills home for a hip spot in the San Fernando Valley.
After listing his modern home in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the record producer-songwriter has purchased the designer-done digs of actress Jennie Garth through a limited liability company for $4.4775 million, real estate records show.
The architectural abode spans an acre on a Studio City hillside just a few miles away from his current place. Eye-catching elements in the entry include floating concrete steps above a koi pond, as well as a pivoting glass door that opens to a dramatic great room.
Lined with clerestory windows and topped by vaulted ceilings, the space serves as the home’s focal point. A hanging black fireplace descends from the ceiling. A custom wet bar adds another eye-catching detail to the room.
Pocketing doors connect the room to the backyard, where an infinity-edge pool takes in canyon views. There’s also an in-ground trampoline and putting green off to the side.
Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a sky-lit family room and center-island kitchen fill out the rest of the one-story interior, which totals 4,100 square feet. Metallic backsplashes and custom wallpaper touch up the chic master bathroom. In a guest bedroom, monkey bars connect to a lofted bed.
Andrew Manning of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. David Parnes and James Harris of the Agency represented the buyer.
Cirkut, whose legal name is Henry Russell Walter, is a native of Canada. He holds credits on the songs “Starboy” by the Weeknd, “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus and “Roar” by Katy Perry.
His other home — a sleek, modern-vibe estate formerly owned by actors Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur — hit the market in July for $6.495 million.
Garth, 46, is known for her role as Kelly Taylor in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and also appeared in the shows “What I Like About You,” “Mystery Girls” and “The Mick.” In 2007, she reached the semifinals of the fifth season of “Dancing With the Stars.”