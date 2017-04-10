Former Angel C.J. Wilson gets $2.65 million for house with a view in Corona del Mar

Former Angels pitcher C.J. Wilson, who retired this year to pursue a career in car sales and racing, has sold his home in Corona del Mar for $2.65 million.
The two-story home, built in 1976 and recently remodeled, came on the market in late January and had an offer in hand in about two weeks, records show. Wilson paid $2.37 million for the property in 2015.
The contemporary, set up from the street on a corner lot, was designed to take in the scenery. Sliding glass doors in the step-down living room provide access to a wraparound deck with views of the city and ocean.
Also within roughly 3,400 square feet of living space is a family room, an eat-in kitchen, five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The master retreat — with two walk-in closets and a dressing area — opens to a private balcony.
Outside, there’s a swimming pool with a spa and patio space for entertaining. A transparent guardrail provides a barrier at the edge of the hilltop lot.
Shervin Rafii of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Kimberlee Drake, also with Keller Williams, represented the buyer.
Wilson, 36, broke into the big leagues with the Texas Rangers and spent seven seasons with the team. The two-time all-star joined the Angels as a free agent in 2011, compiling a 51-35 record in four seasons.
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Wizards coach Scott Brooks sells Corona del Mar home for $2.35 million
'Vampire Diaries' star Kat Graham lists her tranquil retreat in Hollywood Hills
Lakers' Nick Young, a.k.a. Swaggy P, puts his Tarzana crib on the block
'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn eyes a quick sale in Studio City