Soccer Hall of Famer Cobi Jones cuts loose West Hills income property

Cobi Jones, the former soccer midfielder and television analyst, has sold an income property in West Hills for $912,500 — more than double what he paid for the home 23 years ago.
Jones bought the two-story house in 1995 for $365,000 and, in recent years, had leased it out for about $4,000 a month, real estate records show. He had been asking $950,000 for the home.
The 3,085-square-foot house backs up to a hillside and has views of the city lights, hills and valley area. The floor plan includes a living room with a wet bar, a formal dining room and a family room with fireplace. A broad island anchors the kitchen, which has sliding glass doors that open to the rear.
The master suite — one of five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms — is outfitted with two walk-in closets and a balcony.
Lawn, landscaping and a small concrete patio fill out the backyard.
Jones, 48, was a standout soccer player at UCLA prior to joining Coventry City of England’s Premier League. He joined the Galaxy for the franchise’s first season in 1996 and spent more than a decade with the team, winning two MLS Cups.
Following his retirement in 2008, he served as an assistant coach for the Galaxy for two seasons. He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2011.
Tyson Dexter of Carnahan-Dexter Property Management and Thomas Carnaham of BrokerInTrust Real Estate were the listing agents. Patricia O’Connor of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.